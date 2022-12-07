Strong defense as Duluth Northern Stars beat Northern Tier Stars

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Duluth Northern Stars secured the home victory against the Northern Tier Stars. The game ended 6-0.

The Northern Stars took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lydia Saxin . Mae McCall and Karyssa Clough assisted.

Autumn Turpen scored early in the second period, assisted by Ellie Marciniak.

Midway through, Gracyn Schipper scored a goal, assisted by Mae McCall and Bailey Coole , making the score 3-0.

Grace Karakas then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 4-0. Autumn Turpen assisted.

The Northern Stars increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Karyssa Clough beat the goalie, assisted by Bailey Coole and Karin Hill.

The Northern Stars made it 6-0 when Ellie Marciniak scored, assisted by Mae McCall halfway through the third. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Stars play against Delano/Rockford on Thursday at 4 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Northern Stars will face Duluth Marshall on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.