Strong defense as Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat Moose Lake Area Rebels

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers secured the road victory against the Moose Lake Area Rebels. The game ended 5-0.

Next up:

The Rebels host the Dodge County Wildcats on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Riverside Ice Arena. The Hilltoppers will face Pine City Area on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.