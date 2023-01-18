Strong defense as Dodge County Wildcats beat New Ulm Eagles

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Dodge County Wildcats secured the home victory against the New Ulm Eagles. The game ended 4-0.

The Wildcats took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Maysie Koch . Mollie Koch assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0, after only zero seconds into the second period when Taylor Winkles netted one, assisted by Hannah Peterson and Greta Petree .

Nora Carstensen increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Maysie Koch and Abby Simons .

In the end the 4-0 came from Nora Carstensen who increased the Wildcats' lead, assisted by Abby Simons and Zoe Heimer , late in the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

The Wildcats play Luverne away on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Luverne at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.