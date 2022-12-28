Strong defense as Delano/Rockford Tigers beat Marshall Tigers

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Delano/Rockford Tigers secured the home victory against the Marshall Tigers. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Kayleigh Olson scored assisted by Alaina Pettit and Ellie Chock .

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period when Kaelyn Wittwer netted one.

Kaelyn Wittwer increased the lead to 3-0 late in the third.

In the end the 4-0 came from Kayleigh Olson who increased the Tigers' lead, assisted by Emma Treptau , late in the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Tigers play against Worthington on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. CST. The Tigers will face Dodge County on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena.