Strong defense as Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders beat Park Wolfpack

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders secured the road victory against the Park Wolfpack. The game ended 3-0.

The visiting Raiders took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Hope Hadac . Cassandra Coffey and Lily Vincelli assisted.

Meredith Anfang increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period.

In the end the 3-0 came from Isabelle Oelrich who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by Meredith Anfang, late in the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Wolfpack hosting the Bears at 5:15 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center, and the Raiders playing the Rangers at 5:30 p.m. CST at White Bear Lake.