Strong defense as Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders beat Eastview Lightning

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders secured the home victory against the Eastview Lightning. The game ended 3-0.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Hope Hadac. Ava Perry assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Lily Anderson scored, assisted by Meredith Anfang.

The Raiders made it 3-0 when Lily Anderson scored, assisted by Meredith Anfang late into the second period.

Next games:

The Raiders will travel to the Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena. The Lightning will face Apple Valley at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.