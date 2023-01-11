Strong defense as Chisago Lakes Wildcats beat Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Chisago Lakes Wildcats secured the home victory against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The game ended 5-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Alyson Vogelsang scored assisted by Lauren Schmidt .

The Wildcats made it 2-0 with a goal from Lauren Schmidt.

Ella Perreault then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Alyson Vogelsang assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Alyson Vogelsang beat the goalie yet again.

The Wildcats made it 5-0 when Laine DeVries scored, early into the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Wildcats play Proctor/Hermantown away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Wildcats. The Tigers will face Northern Tier at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.