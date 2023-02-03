Strong defense as Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers beat White Bear Lake Area Bears

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers secured the road victory against the White Bear Lake Area Bears. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 57 seconds into the second period, the Panthers took the lead when Lauren O'Hara beat the goalie assisted by Katie Ball .

The Panthers made it 2-0 with a goal from Hannah Thompson .

Ella O'Hearn increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Lauren O'Hara.

The Panthers made it 4-0 when Jaycee Chatleain found the back of the net, assisted by Grace Laager early into the third. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Bears will play the Mustangs at 3 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center, and the Panthers will play the Bears at 2 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.