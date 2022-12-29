SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Strong defense as Buffalo Bison beat North Shore Storm

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Buffalo Bison secured the home victory against the North Shore Storm. The game ended 2-0.

img_500208450_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 28, 2022 09:06 PM
Next games:

On Tuesday the Bison will play on the road against the Skippers at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena, while the Storm will face the Spartans road at 5:30 p.m. CST at Superior Ice Arena.

