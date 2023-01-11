Strong defense as Buffalo Bison beat Hopkins/Park Nordics

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Buffalo Bison secured the home victory against the Hopkins/Park Nordics. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Bison took the lead when Grace Bergstrom scored assisted by Heidi Johnson .

Pieper Stodola increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Kaley Ruth and Grace Bergstrom.

Next games:

The Bison host the Eden Prairie Eagles on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. The Nordics will face Armstrong/Cooper on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.