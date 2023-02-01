Strong defense as Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades beat Morris/Benson Area Storm

13 goals scored – and a shutout. The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades secured the home victory against the Morris/Benson Area Storm. The game ended 13-0.

Coming up:

The Storm play against Willmar on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Blades will face Prairie Centre on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Benson Civic Center.