Strong defense as Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors secured the home victory against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres. The game ended 3-0.

The Warriors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Molly Hagelie. Mercedes Engstrom and Peyton LeMieur assisted.

Molly Hagelie scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Peyton LeMieur and Mercedes Engstrom.

The Warriors made it 3-0 when Josie Kappes scored, assisted by Aubree Caauwe and Brianna Finnegan early in the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Warriors will host the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena and the Storm’n Sabres will play against the Spuds at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.