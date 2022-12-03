Strong defense as Blake Bears beat Eden Prairie Eagles

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Blake Bears secured the road victory against the Eden Prairie Eagles. The game ended 4-0.

The Bears opened strong, with Callie Arthur scoring early in the first period, assisted by Jackie Wethington and Ani Fagley .

Jackie Wethington scored early into the second period, assisted by Ani Fagley and Suzy Higuchi .

Halfway through, Malika Chebaclo scored a goal, assisted by Jackie Wethington and Charlotte Opp , making the score 3-0.

The Bears made it 4-0 when Suzy Higuchi beat the goalie, assisted by Sam Broz and Jackie Wethington late in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

The Eagles travel to Farmington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena. The Bears visit Cretin-Derham Hall to play the Raiders on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.