Strong defense as Blaine Bengals beat Fort Frances Muskie

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Blaine Bengals secured the home victory against the Fort Frances Muskie. The game ended 5-0.

The Bengals started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Gracyn Knowles scoring in the first minute.

The Bengals increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Grace Chapman scored, assisted by Gracyn Knowles and Paige Nowicki.

The Bengals increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Macy Janssen in the middle of the first.

Grace Chapman scored midway through the second period.

The Bengals increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Cici Ledeen beat the goalie. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Bengals host Bismarck Century on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle. The Muskie host Lakeville South to play the Cougars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle.