SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Strong defense as Blaine Bengals beat Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Blaine Bengals secured the home victory against the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins. The game ended 2-0.

img_500224378_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 14, 2023 09:27 PM
Share

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Blaine Bengals secured the home victory against the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins. The game ended 2-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Macy Janssen. Gracyn Knowles assisted.

Gracyn Knowles scored early into the second period, assisted by Bella Brady.