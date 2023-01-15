Strong defense as Blaine Bengals beat Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins
Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Blaine Bengals secured the home victory against the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins. The game ended 2-0.
Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Blaine Bengals secured the home victory against the Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins. The game ended 2-0.
The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Macy Janssen. Gracyn Knowles assisted.
Gracyn Knowles scored early into the second period, assisted by Bella Brady.