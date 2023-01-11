Strong defense as Blaine Bengals beat Anoka Tornadoes

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Blaine Bengals secured the home victory against the Anoka Tornadoes. The game ended 4-0.

The Bengals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Gracyn Knowles. Macy Janssen and Grace Chapman assisted.

The Bengals' Bella Brady increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Taylor Olson.

The Bengals' Gracyn Knowles increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Grace Chapman and Macy Janssen.

The Bengals increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute of the second period when Grace Chapman found the back of the net, assisted by Gracyn Knowles.

Coming up:

The Bengals travel to Forest Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Tornadoes host St. Cloud to play the Crush on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center.