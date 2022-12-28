Strong defense as Bismarck High/Legacy beat Thief River Falls Prowlers

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Bismarck High/Legacy secured the road victory against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The game ended 3-0.

Coming up:

The Bismarck High/Legacy players play against East Grand Forks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Prowlers will face Roseau on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.