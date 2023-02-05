Strong defense as Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights beat Waconia Wildcats

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights secured the home victory against the Waconia Wildcats. The game ended 8-0.

The Red Knights took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kendall Hassler. Siena Carver and Ella Pasqua assisted.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Lulu Rucinski halfway through the first.

The Red Knights scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Red Knights made it 8-0 when Ellie Stewart netted one, assisted by Abby Garvin in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 8-0.

The Red Knights were whistled for no penalties, while the Wildcats received no penalties.