Strong defense as Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights beat Eden Prairie Eagles

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights secured the road victory against the Eden Prairie Eagles. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kaeli Koopman. Lizzy Hamel assisted.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Annie Juckniess scored, assisted by Lizzy Hamel.

Kaeli Koopman scored midway through the second period, assisted by Annie Juckniess and Lizzy Hamel.

The Red Knights made it 4-0 when Avalyn Mikkelson netted one, assisted by Bailey Gray and Kaeli Koopman in the middle of the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Eagles hosting the Bison at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center, and the Red Knights playing the Stars at 2 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.