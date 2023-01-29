Strong defense as Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights beat Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights secured the home victory against the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks. The game ended 8-0.

Next up:

The Red Knights host Blake on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center. The Stormhawks will face Waconia on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.