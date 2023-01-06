Strong defense as Anoka Tornadoes beat Northern Tier Stars
Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Anoka Tornadoes secured the home victory against the Northern Tier Stars. The game ended 3-0.
Ella Hennes scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Kendall Rykkeli.
The Tornadoes made it 3-0 when Layla Alm netted one, late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.
Coming up:
The Tornadoes travel to the Northern Tier Stars on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena. The Stars will face Grand Rapids-Greenway on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center.