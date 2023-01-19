Strong defense as Andover Huskies beat Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Andover Huskies secured the home victory against the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars. The game ended 7-0.

Coming up:

The Huskies host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena. The Cougars host Minnetonka to play the Skippers on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.