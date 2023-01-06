Strong defense as Albert Lea Tigers beat Winona Winhawks

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Albert Lea Tigers secured the road victory against the Winona Winhawks. The game ended 7-0.

Coming up:

The Winhawks travel to Mankato West on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena. The Tigers visit Luverne to play the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.