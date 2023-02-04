Strand's two goals net Crookston Pirates victory over East Grand Forks Green Wave

The Crookston Pirates defeated the visiting East Grand Forks Green Wave on Friday, ending 6-4.

The Green Wave started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Kara Ellis scoring in the first period, assisted by Blake Schultz.

The Pirates tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Cassie Solheim scored, assisted by Addison Fee and Taylor Field.

The Pirates' Reese Swanson took the lead in the first period.

The Pirates increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first period when Parker Strand scored, assisted by Reese Swanson and Jenna Seaver.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Pirates.

Parker Strand increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period.

Kara Ellis narrowed the gap to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Maggey Plante and Ava Kleinvachter.

The Green Wave narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Blake Schultz found the back of the net.

The Green Wave's Kara Ellis narrowed the gap again, assisted by Maggey Plante at 14:37 into the third period.

Addison Fee increased the lead to 6-4 two minutes later, assisted by Brekken Tull and Morgan Nelson.