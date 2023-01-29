Stramel's two goals net Rosemount Irish victory over Burnsville

The Rosemount Irish beat the hosting Burnsville on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ella Bond. Madisyn Krumholz and Charlotte Goings assisted.

The Irish's Zoe Juncker tied it up 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Cece Hanson .

The Irish took the lead early into the second period when Sophie Stramel scored, assisted by Cece Hanson and Zoe Juncker.

The Irish increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Annalee Holzer beat the goalie, assisted by Aubrey Hansen .

Sophie Stramel increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third, assisted by Cece Hanson.

Madisyn Krumholz narrowed the gap to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Lily Keefe.

Coming up:

The Burnsville players play Park away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Irish will face Prior Lake at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center.