Storey's two goals net Waseca Bluejays victory over Red Wing Wingers

The Waseca Bluejays defeated the visiting Red Wing Wingers on Monday, ending 4-2.

The hosting Bluejays took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Maizee Storey .

The Wingers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Alexis Pauzauskie in the middle of the first, assisted by Cheyenne Tyler .

McKenna Mortensen scored early in the second period, assisted by Montanna Pumper .

Montanna Pumper then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-1. McKenna Mortensen assisted.

Maizee Storey increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period.

Cheyenne Tyler narrowed the gap to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Grace Handwerk .

Coming up:

The Wingers play against St. Croix Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena. The Bluejays will face Rochester Mayo on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.