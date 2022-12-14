SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Stillwater Area Ponies win on the road against East Ridge Raptors

The Stillwater Area Ponies won when they visited the East Ridge Raptors on Tuesday. The final score was 3-1.

img_500199330_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 14, 2022 11:01 AM
Share

The Stillwater Area Ponies won when they visited the East Ridge Raptors on Tuesday. The final score was 3-1.

The Ponies opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Josie Lang scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Brooke Nelson .

The Ponies increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Olivia DeJarnett scored the first goal, assisted by Josie St. Martin .

Hunter Reardon scored early into the second period, assisted by Josie Lang.

The Raptors narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Syd Meyers beat the goalie.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Raptors will host the Marauders at 3 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center and the Ponies will play against the Rangers at 2 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.