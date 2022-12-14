Stillwater Area Ponies win on the road against East Ridge Raptors

The Stillwater Area Ponies won when they visited the East Ridge Raptors on Tuesday. The final score was 3-1.

The Ponies opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Josie Lang scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Brooke Nelson .

The Ponies increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Olivia DeJarnett scored the first goal, assisted by Josie St. Martin .

Hunter Reardon scored early into the second period, assisted by Josie Lang.

The Raptors narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Syd Meyers beat the goalie.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Raptors will host the Marauders at 3 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center and the Ponies will play against the Rangers at 2 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.