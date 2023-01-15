Stillwater Area Ponies victorious against Park Wolfpack

The Stillwater Area Ponies defeated the visiting Park Wolfpack 3-0. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Stillwater Area managed to pull out a win.

The Ponies first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Brooke Nelson , assisted by Josie Lang .

Addison Finn increased the lead to 2-0 five minutes later, assisted by Avery Braunshausen and Hailey Olson .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Myah Krueger who increased the Ponies' lead, early in the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Ponies have now racked up eight straight home wins.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Ponies hosting Woodbury at 7:30 p.m. CST at HealthEast Sports Center, and the Wolfpack visiting East Ridge at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.