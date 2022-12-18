Stillwater Area Ponies score and win with three goals in third period

The home-team Forest Lake Rangers were still very much in the game and winning against the Stillwater Area Ponies before the third period in the matchup. But then, Stillwater Area made an effort and fought back to win by 6-1.

The visiting Ponies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kylie Ligday . Ashlyn Hoff assisted.

The Rangers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Maddy Monette in the middle of the first, assisted by Rylen Kissell and Malia McKinnon .

Josie Lang scored early into the second period, assisted by Myah Krueger and Josie St. Martin .

Late, Josie St. Martin scored a goal, assisted by Addison Finn , making the score 3-1.

Myah Krueger increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Addison Finn.

Josie St. Martin increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later.

Avery Braunshausen increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Josie Lang and Josie St. Martin.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Rangers hosting the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center and the Ponies visiting the Raiders at 5 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.