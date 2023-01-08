Stillwater Area Ponies keep winning at home – beat White Bear Lake Area Bears 2-0
The Stillwater Area Ponies are enjoying playing at home, and home win number seven in a row came at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center. The game finished 2-0.
The hosting Ponies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Hunter Reardon . Brooke Nelson assisted.
Myah Krueger increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Brooke Nelson.
Next up:
On Tuesday, the Ponies will play the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center, and the Bears will play the Raptors at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center.