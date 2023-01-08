SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Stillwater Area Ponies keep winning at home – beat White Bear Lake Area Bears 2-0

The Stillwater Area Ponies are enjoying playing at home, and home win number seven in a row came at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center. The game finished 2-0.

img_500217541_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 07, 2023 11:16 PM
The hosting Ponies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Hunter Reardon . Brooke Nelson assisted.

Myah Krueger increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Brooke Nelson.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Ponies will play the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center, and the Bears will play the Raptors at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center.