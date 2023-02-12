Stillwater Area Ponies clinch the series against Woodbury Royals

The 4-0 win at home sealed the series for the Stillwater Area Ponies against the Woodbury Royals. The result means Stillwater Area won in 1-0 games.

The hosting Ponies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Avery Braunshausen . Josie St. Martin assisted.

The Ponies' Josie St. Martin increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Brooke Nelson .

Josie St. Martin scored late into the second period, assisted by Brooke Nelson.

In the end the 4-0 came from Josie St. Martin who increased the Ponies' lead, assisted by Addison Finn , in the middle of the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.