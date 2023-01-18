Stillwater Area Ponies beat Woodbury Royals and continue winning run

The game between the Woodbury Royals and the Stillwater Area Ponies on Tuesday finished 5-3. The result means Stillwater Area has four straight wins.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Myah Krueger . Addison Finn and Josie St. Martin assisted.

Addison Finn scored early in the second period, assisted by Myah Krueger.

The Royals made it 2-1 with a goal from Briella Huebsch .

Alli Hoschka tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Abbey Lendzyk and Hailey Graunke.

Alexa March took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Josie St. Martin and Myah Krueger.

Ashlyn Hoff increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Olivia DeJarnett and Avery Braunshausen .

Liv Mishacoff narrowed the gap to 4-3 three minutes later, assisted by Abbey Lendzyk.

Brooke Nelson increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Josie St. Martin.

Next games:

The Ponies play against Roseville/Mahtomedi on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Bielenberg Sports Center. The Royals will face Hopkins/Park on Thursday at 4 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.