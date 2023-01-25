Stillwater Area Ponies beat East Ridge Raptors and continue winning run

The game between the Stillwater Area Ponies and the East Ridge Raptors on Tuesday finished 4-0. The result means Stillwater Area has six straight wins.

The Ponies opened strong, right after the puck drop with Josie St. Martin scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Addison Finn .

The Ponies increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Addison Finn struck.

Josie St. Martin scored early in the second period, assisted by Addison Finn and Josie Lang .

4-0 came from Brooke Nelson who increased the Ponies' lead, assisted by Josie St. Martin and Josie Lang, seven minutes into the period.

Next games:

The Ponies travel to White Bear Lake Area on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center. The Raptors will face Mounds View/Irondale on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center.