Stillwater Area Ponies beat Blake Bears and continue winning run

The game between the Stillwater Area Ponies and the Blake Bears on Wednesday finished 5-1. The result means Stillwater Area has six straight wins.

The hosting Ponies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Josie St. Martin .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Ponies led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Malika Chebaclo narrowed the gap to 5-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Suzy Higuchi and Sam Broz .

Next up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Ponies hosting the Stars at 11:30 a.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament, and the Bears playing the Royals at 2 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament.