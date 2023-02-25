State Tourney Notebook Day 3: Andover's depth, connections in Hockeytown, pep bands and more

ST. PAUL — It was a long and chaotic day on Friday, with two of the four semifinal games going into overtime. Find out a little more about each of the teams headed to their respective title games along with an inside look as to how Friday looked and sounded at the 'X'.

Depth for Days

No. 2-seed Andover booked its trip to a fourth straight Class AA state championship with a dramatic 2-1 win over third-seeded Edina on Friday, and it was two sophomores who got the job done for the Huskies.

Ella Thoreson tipped home the tying goal and Maya Engler notched the game-winner with 3:54 left in regulation.

That just goes to show the depth that Andover has at its disposal.

"Our top line deserves all the attention that they get, but they, along with the team, know how important everybody is," Andover coach Melissa Volk said after her team's semifinal win.

"A lot of times when we do video, maybe we'll break down a goal by the top line but we're looking at a shift before and all those other girls were involved."

Watch out for the Huskies as they'll be looking to defend their Class AA title at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Andover forward Nora Sauer (8) congratulates Andover forward Maya Engler (11) after her goal against Edina in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Hockeytown connections

When top-seeded Warroad and third-seeded Orono face off in the Class A championship game on Saturday, it'll be a former Warroad Warrior trying to unseat the defending champs.

This afternoon at the X, @Lady_Warriors00 will face @GirlsHockey_OGH for the Minnesota Class A girls hockey title. That means @Izzy_Warriors (left) and Larry Olimb (right) coaching head-to-head. Congrats to two of my @WHockeytownUSA friends and teammates. @TheRinkLive pic.twitter.com/g5KahoTCJn — Jess Myers (@JessRMyers) February 25, 2023

Orono coach Larry Olimb, who played for Warroad before going on to star at the University of Minnesota, will face off with former Warriors teammate and University of North Dakota defenseman David Marvin behind the Warroad bench.

When Marvin was asked what coaching against his friend would be like, he didn't reveal much.

"I don't know [what it will be like]. I've never coached against him at state, but we grew up a block apart. We're pretty good buddies," Marvin said.

11 days with 100 photo memories to State Boys Hockey Tourney - (David "Izzy" Marvin #13 & Larry Olimb #19 with @WarroadHShockey [in white unis] from 1987 Tournament) pic.twitter.com/hTZHmSU8Zg — Vintage MN Hockey (@VintageMNHockey) February 24, 2019

Pep in their step

Just about every school involved in Friday's semifinals brought a pep band to the 'X,' along with a student section decked out in various themes. Like we previously wrote about on Wednesday, the 'USA' theme still was a top choice for multiple student sections (for at least three different schools!).

Orono and Andover arguably had the best, biggest, and loudest student sections of the day, bringing lots of noise and fun energy to Xcel Energy Center.

Check out this cowbell player's enthusiasm!

Not done yet

Many of the teams on Friday that lost their semifinal games talked in their press conferences about how they still need to bring confidence to their third-place matchups on Saturday. This can be a tough turnaround for some of the squads that were very senior heavy, since many of those skaters were quite emotional after the game. They'll have to get up and compete in one more game yet, and many coaches wanted to emphasize that they'll take the night off to be with their emotions and to process what happened, but they'll all need to dial in again in the morning.

"Knowing we gave it all and that there's no regrets to end my senior year, and we still have more to come, the season's not over, we can still end with a win," said Proctor/Hermantown forward Sophie Parendo after the Mirage lost to the Spartans in overtime.

Proctor/Hermantown will play South St. Paul for third-place in Class A while Edina will play Minnetonka in Class AA on Saturday morning.

Consolation bracket update

All of the teams who lose their first game at the 'X' still have more games to play than just that quarterfinal. Those teams compete in a consolation bracket where a 'consolation champion' will be crowned for each class (A and AA).

In Class A, Mankato East defeated Luverne, 5-3, while Fergus Falls took down Albert Lea, 4-1. The Cougars and the Otters met in the consolation championship game at 8 a.m. at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

In Class AA, Rosemount took a narrow 4-3 victory over Lakeville North while Moorhead came up with a big 6-2 win over Centennial/Spring Lake Park. The Irish and the Spuds will play for consolation championship rights on Saturday at 10 a.m. at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

