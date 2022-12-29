Star-studded Warroad Warriors win again in game against Crookston Pirates

The Warroad Warriors are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Crookston Pirates on Wednesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-1 and Warroad now has seven wins in a row.

The hosting Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Rylee Bartz. Talya Hendrickson and Kate Johnson assisted.

The Pirates tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Addison Fee scored.

The Warriors took the lead with another goal from Rylee Bartz halfway through the first, assisted by Kate Johnson and Talya Hendrickson.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Warriors.

Talya Hendrickson increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Kate Johnson and Abby Chamernick.

Talya Hendrickson increased the lead to 6-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Kate Johnson and Rylee Bartz.

Next up:

The Warriors host the Bemidji Lumberjacks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens. The Pirates will face Devil's Lake on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Devils Lake High School.