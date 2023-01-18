Star-studded Warroad Warriors have claimed another win

The Warroad Warriors continue to stay strong. When the team played the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Warroad won the game 8-1 and now has four successive wins.

The Warriors scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Warriors.

Talya Hendrickson increased the lead to 8-1 late in the third period, assisted by Rylee Bartz and Kate Johnson.

Next games:

The Prowlers play East Grand Forks away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Warriors will face Moorhead at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.