Star-studded Stillwater Area Ponies win again in game against Breck Mustangs

The Stillwater Area Ponies are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Breck Mustangs on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 2-0 and Stillwater Area now has five wins in a row.

The visiting Ponies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Josie St. Martin . Myah Krueger and Kylie Ligday assisted.

Myah Krueger increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Kylie Ligday and Addison Finn .

Coming up:

On Wednesday the Mustangs will play at home against the Royals at 4:30 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament, while the Ponies will face the Bears home at 2 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament.