Star-studded Stillwater Area Ponies have claimed another win
The Stillwater Area Ponies continue to stay strong. When the team played the Breck Mustangs on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Stillwater Area won the game 2-0 and now has five successive wins.
The visiting Ponies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Josie St. Martin . Myah Krueger and Kylie Ligday assisted.
Myah Krueger increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Kylie Ligday and Addison Finn .
Next up:
Both teams play on Wednesday, with the Mustangs hosting the Royals at 4:30 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament, and the Ponies playing the Bears at 2 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament.