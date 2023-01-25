Star-studded South St. Paul Packers win again in game against Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters

The South St. Paul Packers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 9-2 and South St. Paul now has seven wins in a row.

The Packers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Sarah Wincentsen. Bailey Vesper and Alida Ahern assisted.

The Packers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Paige Johnson halfway through the first, assisted by Bailey Vesper.

The Riveters' Evie Daly narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first.

The Packers increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the first when Alyiah Danielson scored, assisted by Alida Ahern and Eva Beck .

The Packers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

The Packers increased the lead to 7-2, after only 59 seconds into the third period when Sarah Wincentsen scored again.

Bailey Vesper increased the lead to 8-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Lily Pachl and Annie Felton .

Eva Beck increased the lead to 9-2 two minutes later, assisted by Alida Ahern and Lily Pachl.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Packers host Simley at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena and the Riveters host Northern Tier at Isanti Ice Arena.