Star-studded Simley Spartans win again in game against Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Simley Spartans are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-0 and Simley now has four wins in a row.

The Spartans took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Mackaylan McGown . Ella Sanders and Courtney Kurowski assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Courtney Kurowski in the middle of the first period, assisted by Val DuVal and Olivia Patnode .

Ella Tuccitto scored late into the second period, assisted by Mackaylan McGown and Olivia Patnode.

The Spartans increased the lead to 4-0, after only 14 seconds into the third period when Ella Tuccitto beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Mackaylan McGown and Ella Sanders.

The Spartans increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Ella Sanders scored, assisted by Mackaylan McGown and Ella Tuccitto.

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Taylor Ralston who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Val DuVal and Kelsi Ries , late in the third. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Rebels play against Duluth Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The Spartans will face South St. Paul on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.