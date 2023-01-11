Star-studded Simley Spartans win again in game against Hastings Raiders

The Simley Spartans are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Hastings Raiders on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Simley now has 11 wins in a row.

The Spartans opened strong, right after the puck drop with Mackaylan McGown scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Ella Tuccitto .

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ella Tuccitto scored, assisted by Skyler Arneson .

The Raiders' Kyra Erickson narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first period.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Hannah Kurowski late into the first, assisted by Ella Sanders and Ella Tuccitto.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Spartans.

Mackaylan McGown increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ella Tuccitto and Ella Sanders.

Coming up:

The Spartans will travel to the Hill-Murray Pioneers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena. The Raiders will face Gentry on the road on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.