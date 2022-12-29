Star-studded Simley Spartans win again in game against Eastview Lightning

The Simley Spartans are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Eastview Lightning on Wednesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Simley now has seven wins in a row.

The visiting Spartans started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kelsi Ries scoring in the first minute, assisted by Taylor Ralston and Hannah Kurowski .

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ella Sanders scored the first goal, assisted by Courtney Kurowski .

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Mackaylan McGown late into the first period, assisted by Olivia Patnode and Ella Sanders.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Spartans.

Skyler Arneson increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period.

Next games:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Lightning hosting the Wildcats at 11 a.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic, and the Spartans playing the Raptors at 3:30 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.