Star-studded Simley Spartans have claimed another win

The Simley Spartans continue to stay strong. When the team played the East Ridge Raptors on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Simley won the game 4-2 and now has eight successive wins.

The hosting Spartans started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Ella Tuccitto scoring in the first period, assisted by Val DuVal and Taylor Ralston .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Addison Andre narrowed the gap to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Lily Fetch .

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Spartans hosting the Trojans at 11 a.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic and the Raptors visiting the Tigers at 6 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.