Star-studded Shakopee Sabers have claimed another win

The Shakopee Sabers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Eden Prairie Eagles on Wednesday, they claimed yet another victory. Shakopee won the game 4-0 and now has five successive wins.

The Sabers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Allison Parker scoring in the first period, assisted by Rilee Nash .

The Sabers increased the lead to 2-0, after only 22 seconds into the second period when Hannah Grabianowski scored, assisted by Breklyn Skattum .

Hannah Grabianowski increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period.

The Sabers made it 4-0 when Allison Parker beat the goalie, in the middle of the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Sabers host the Lakeville South Cougars on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Wayzata on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.