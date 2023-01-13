SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Star-studded Rosemount Irish win again in game against Shakopee Sabers

The Rosemount Irish are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Shakopee Sabers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-3 and Rosemount now has five wins in a row.

img_500220858_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 12, 2023 11:15 PM
Next up:

Both teams play again on Saturday, as the Sabers host Farmington at 12 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena and the Irish host Lakeville South at Rosemount Community Center.