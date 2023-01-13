Star-studded Rosemount Irish win again in game against Shakopee Sabers
The Rosemount Irish are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Shakopee Sabers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-3 and Rosemount now has five wins in a row.
Next up:
Both teams play again on Saturday, as the Sabers host Farmington at 12 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena and the Irish host Lakeville South at Rosemount Community Center.