High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Star-studded Rock Ridge Wolverines have claimed another win

The Rock Ridge Wolverines continue to stay strong. When the team played the North Shore Storm on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Rock Ridge won the game 2-1 and now has four successive wins.

img_500226046_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 17, 2023 09:35 PM
Share

The Rock Ridge Wolverines continue to stay strong. When the team played the North Shore Storm on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Rock Ridge won the game 2-1 and now has four successive wins.

Next up:

The Storm travel to Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Wolverines will face Pine City Area on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at 102 Kennedy Memorial Dr.

Related Topics: NORTH SHORE