Star-studded Owatonna Huskies have claimed another win

The Owatonna Huskies continue to stay strong. When the team played the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers on Monday, they claimed yet another victory. Owatonna won the game 8-0 and now has four successive wins.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ezra Oien. Ava Stanchina assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Samantha Bogen in the middle of the first, assisted by Izzy Radel.

The Huskies scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Huskies increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Ava Stanchina beat the goalie yet again.

Izzy Radel increased the lead to 7-0 three minutes later, assisted by Samantha Bogen.

The Huskies made it 8-0 when Macy Stanton scored, assisted by Anna Mollenhauer in the third period. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Huskies play Red Wing away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Panthers will face Winona at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.