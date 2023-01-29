Star-studded Orono Spartans have claimed another win
The Orono Spartans continue to stay strong. When the team played the New Prague Trojans on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Orono won the game 9-0 and now has five successive wins.
The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Zoe Lopez. Alexa Niccum and Anika Fortin assisted.
The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Alex Paulsen scored, assisted by Alex Christian and Hannah Jones .
The Spartans scored six goals in second period an held the lead 8-0 going in to the second break.
In the end the 9-0 came from Brooke Rose who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Macy Rasmussen and Allie Pleimann, late in the third period. That left the final score at 9-0.
Next up:
The Spartans travel to Holy Family on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena. The Trojans host Waseca to play the Bluejays on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.