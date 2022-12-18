Star-studded Northfield Raiders win again in game against Austin Packers

The Northfield Raiders are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Austin Packers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 14-0 and Northfield now has four wins in a row.

The first period ended with a 8-0 lead for the Raiders.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 13-0 going in to the third period.

In the end the 14-0 came from Grace McCoshen who increased the Raiders' lead, early into the third period. The 14-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Raiders play Lakeville North away on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena. The Packers will face Mankato West at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.